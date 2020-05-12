Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Shuswap vintage car club holds parade for front-line service workers

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 2:14 pm
Salmon Arm caregiver appreciation parade
The Shuswap Chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada held a caregiver appreciation parade on Sunday.

Another example of a B.C. community showing their appreciation for front-line service workers.

The Shuswap Chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada held a caregiver appreciation parade on Sunday.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Walmart employee contracts coronavirus

The club says the parade was in honour and support of their local health-care workers.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The parade visited the Shuswap Lake General Hospital and seven senior care centres in Salmon Arm.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm man plans to buy ‘dream’ house after second major lottery win

“The procession was well received and very much appreciated by both staff and residents alike,” Ken Smith, the Shuswap Vintage Car Club’s president, said in a release.

A highlight of the parade was a 1915 Model T Ford, which has now “lived” during two pandemics.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19OkanaganNorth OkanaganSalmon ArmShuswapHealth Care Workersfront line workersSalmon Arm Hospital1915 Model T Fordsenior care centresenior care centresShuswap Chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.