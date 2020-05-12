Coronavirus: Shuswap vintage car club holds parade for front-line service workers

Send this page to someone via email

Another example of a B.C. community showing their appreciation for front-line service workers.

The Shuswap Chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada held a caregiver appreciation parade on Sunday.

The club says the parade was in honour and support of their local health-care workers.

The parade visited the Shuswap Lake General Hospital and seven senior care centres in Salmon Arm.

“The procession was well received and very much appreciated by both staff and residents alike,” Ken Smith, the Shuswap Vintage Car Club’s president, said in a release.

A highlight of the parade was a 1915 Model T Ford, which has now “lived” during two pandemics.

