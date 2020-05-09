Menu

Canada

Shuswap family searches for runaway reptile

By Travis Lowe Global News
Posted May 9, 2020 12:17 am
A B.C. family has been unsuccessful in locating Cruz, a 65 lb African Sulcata Tortoise that escaped its enclosure a week ago. Travis Lowe has the 'Lowe Down' on a runaway reptile.

If you’re near Tappen, B.C. and spot a 65 lb African Sulcata Tortoise, the Bostock family would really love to hear from you.

“My tortoise got loose, got out of his pen,” Joel Bostock told Global News.

Cruz is a family pet that pushed his way out of his outdoor enclosure on May 2 at the Bostock family property in the South Shuswap.

It’s been a week and they’ve yet to locate the pet reptile.

The family said Cruz’s shell blends in well with the landscape.

But the Bostock’s have yet to give up hope to find their beloved pet, especially since their three children really want him home.

“Eventually he will show himself,” Bostock said. “You will see him going across your yard easily.”

They believe if the large tortoise made it into the dense underbrush nearby the family home it would probably slow him down.

If approached, he will likely ‘turtle’; pull himself into his shell, according to Brandi Bostock.

“He won’t bite you unless you try to feed him and you’re not smart about it,” she said.

If you have any information about Cruz, you can call the Bostock family at 250-803-3350.

 

