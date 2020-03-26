Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Coronavirus cited as reason for temporary burning ban throughout Okanagan and Shuswap

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 7:32 pm
Updated March 26, 2020 7:48 pm
The regional district says COVID-19 played a role in the decision to temporarily ban open burning, saying air pollution can air pollution can increase susceptibility to respiratory viral infections.
The regional district says COVID-19 played a role in the decision to temporarily ban open burning, saying air pollution can air pollution can increase susceptibility to respiratory viral infections. Global News

Open burning has been temporarily banned in the Okanagan and Shuswap, and the novel coronavirus pandemic played a part in the decision.

On Thursday, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan announced the ban, stating it had been made in conjunction with B.C.’s ministry of environment, and that it involved “all high sensitivity zones across the province.”

Related News

According to the regional district, the ban in the Central Okanagan is effective until April 15.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A map of the ban can be viewed here.

READ MORE: B.C. bans hoarding, resale of food and medical supplies amid coronavirus emergency

“The decision comes as cases of novel coronavirus in British Columbia continue to increase,” said the regional district.

“The BC Centre for Disease Control recommends implementing measures that help to reduce excess air pollution in populated areas. Evidence has shown that exposure to air pollution can increase susceptibility to respiratory viral infections by decreasing immune function.”

Story continues below advertisement
B.C. government enacts new emergency measures for essential services
B.C. government enacts new emergency measures for essential services

The restriction stretches from Sicamous in the north to Osoyoos in the south.

“During this time, no new fires may be started,” said the regional district, adding the restrictions will be evaluated daily and that changes will be made accordingly.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaCoronavirusCOVID-19OkanaganWest Kelownacentral okanaganpeachlandCOVIDCoronavirus BCwestbank first nationRDCOOpen Burningopening burning ban
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.