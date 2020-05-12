Peterborough Musicfest postpones 2020 season due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The 34th season of Peterborough Musicfest has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, organizers of the annual outdoor summer concert series announced that following consultation with health officials and authorities, the 2020 season is postponed.

Each summer, thousands of people gather at Del Crary Park for eight weeks of free concerts held on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

“To postpone an entire season – a first in our 33-year history – is disheartening to say the least,” stated Brenda O’Brien, Peterborough Musicfest board chair.

A message from Peterborough Musicfest: After much deliberation, and in consultation with public health officials and local authorities, we must announce, with very heavy hearts, that Peterborough Musicfest (PMF) will not proceed in 2020. Full release attached. pic.twitter.com/hrMIBGu2CP — Peterborough Musicfest (@PtboMusicfest) May 12, 2020

“That said, we know it is the right thing to do. These are unprecedented times that require concrete action to save lives. Our community, performers, staff members, contractors, and volunteers deserve no less. Thank-you to all – our friends, fans and family – who have waited so patiently while we considered this difficult decision.”

Peterborough Musicfest contributes an estimated $5 million to the region.

“We know the festival’s postponement will be very difficult for many workers, businesses, attractions and performers to shoulder,” O’Brien said. “Our promise to the community that has nurtured this festival at every step on its journey toward becoming the biggest live music festival of its kind in Canada is to firmly fix our sights on recovery.”

Musicfest says it’s working on new initiates in the coming months with plans of returning in 2021.

