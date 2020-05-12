Peterborough man charged with multiple counts of child luring

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child luring following an online investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, earlier this month, officers launched an investigation into the man’s use of social media sites, where he was allegedly communicating with and attempting to lure a person under 16 years of age.

As a result of the investigation, the man was arrested on May 9.

Jacob William Bronson-Baldwin, 18, of Peterborough, is charged with three counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on May 9.

2:53 Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation

