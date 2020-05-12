Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with multiple counts of child luring

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 9:11 am
Peterborough police have charged a local man with child luring following an online investigation.
An 18-year-old Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child luring following an online investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, earlier this month, officers launched an investigation into the man’s use of social media sites, where he was allegedly communicating with and attempting to lure a person under 16 years of age.

READ MORE: 5 arrested across Ontario in separate child pornography investigations — OPP

As a result of the investigation, the man was arrested on May 9.

Jacob William Bronson-Baldwin, 18, of Peterborough, is charged with three counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on May 9.

Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
