Happy birthday, Manitoba: Snowbirds to fly over province as present for 150th

Southern Manitoba should keep their heads in the clouds Tuesday – the snowbirds will do their flyby as a present for the province’s 150th birthday.

The CF Snowbirds will take off from James Richardson International Airport at 9:30 a.m – and fly a loop around the city as part of their “Operation Inspiraiton.”

They’ll head west along the Trans-Canada, flying past Portage la Prairie around 10 a.m. and heading into Brandon from the south at 10:30 a.m.

The Snowbirds are reminding all Manitobans to practice physical distancing – even if we’re keeping our eyes on the sky.

May 12 is Manitoba Day, and this year is the province’s 150th birthday. Unfortunately, celebrations have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Manitoba Act, which created the Province of Manitoba, was passed by the Parliament of Canada, and received Royal Assent on May 12, 1870,” according to the province.