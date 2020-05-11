4 new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan, 14 more recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Four new coronavirus cases were reported in Saskatchewan on Monday, bringing the overall total to 568.

All of the new cases were reported in the far north, which is the COVID-19 epicentre of the province.

The new cases bring the number of total cases in the region to 197, the majority of them in and around La Loche where an outbreak was declared on April 17.

Of those, 151 are active — over 75 per cent of the 199 active cases in the province.

The other regions with active cases are the north (33), Saskatoon (13), Regina (1) and central (1).

Eleven people are in hospital — five in the north and six in Saskatoon. Three people in Saskatoon are in intensive care.

Six deaths have been reported due to COVID-19.

Fourteen new recoveries were reported, bringing the number of recoveries to 363.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

79 people are 19 and under

200 people are 20 to 39

176 are 40 to 59

96 people are 60 to 79

17 people are 80 and over

Males make up 50 per cent of the cases, females 50 per cent.

Officials say 66 cases are a result of local exposures that have not been identified and are not related to travel, mass gatherings or events.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, are updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

More to come…

