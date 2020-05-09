Coronavirus: Farmers’ markets, thrift shops now included in Saskatchewan’s reopen plan

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Saskatchewan has made a third update to its plan to reopen the economy by including guidelines for additional businesses to operate safely during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Farmers’ markets, which were previously excluded from the plan, can reopen on May 19 when Phase 2 begins.

Public and farmers’ markets will be required to enforce physical distancing measures and enhance food hygiene.

Only take-away meals will be provided from food carts and food trucks, and liquor is only allowed in sealed retail containers.

Vendors are encouraged to pre-package food to minimize direct contact by customers. Prepared foods like breads and muffins will be stored away from customers.

Food sampling, demonstrations, kids play areas and live musicians are not allowed in markets because they promote gatherings, says the government of Saskatchewan.

Additionally, all vendors will be asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Below are other changes made to Saskatchewan’s Reopen Plan:

Drive-in theatres (opening May 15 under Phase 1)

Vehicles must be separated by five metres

Only people from the same household can occupy the same vehicle

Washroom and concessions will have limited access

All picnic and play areas will remain closed

Thrift shops and second-hand stores (opening May 15 under Phase 2)

Donated items should be laundered and dried on the hottest setting possible

Items that can’t be laundered must be cleaned and disinfected, then isolated for 72 hours before being placed in the store to sell

If customers want to see items behind a counter (electronics, jewelry) they will have to wash their hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer before handling the items

Anyone with cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed in the stores

Golf courses (opening May 15 under Phase 1)

Tee times have to be a minimum of 12 minutes apart

Maximum of four players can play together

People can take one-on-one lessons

Boat launches (opened May 4 under Phase 1)

Boat passengers can now include people who are not in your household

Saskatchewan’s Reopen Plan can be read in its entirety here.

