Crime

Man handed $1,228 ticket for going double speed limit on Bishop Grandin Boulevard

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 4:05 pm
The driver also faces a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.
The driver also faces a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

A driver caught travelling at more than double the speed limit on Sunday is facing a ticket of more than $1,200, according to Winnipeg police.

Police said the man was clocked at 169 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Bishop Grandin Boulevard near Pembina Highway.

In addition to the $1,228 fine, the driver is also facing a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

Winnipeg police say speeding and distracted driving continue to be a problem on city roadways
