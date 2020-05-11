Man handed $1,228 ticket for going double speed limit on Bishop Grandin Boulevard

Send this page to someone via email

A driver caught travelling at more than double the speed limit on Sunday is facing a ticket of more than $1,200, according to Winnipeg police.

Police said the man was clocked at 169 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Bishop Grandin Boulevard near Pembina Highway.

In addition to the $1,228 fine, the driver is also facing a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

Windy weekend to be sure! Queue the sound of $1,228 being blown out of this motorist's bank account. He was clocked Sunday at speeds reaching 169kmh in a designated 80khm stretch of Bishop Grandin near Pembina. He also faces an MPI license review. #WPSTraffic #JustSlowDown pic.twitter.com/rlehEQq86d — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 11, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

5:10 Winnipeg police say speeding and distracted driving continue to be a problem on city roadways Winnipeg police say speeding and distracted driving continue to be a problem on city roadways