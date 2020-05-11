Man handed $1,228 ticket for going double speed limit on Bishop Grandin Boulevard

A driver caught travelling at more than double the speed limit on Sunday is facing a ticket of more than $1,200, according to Winnipeg police.
Police said the man was clocked at 169 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Bishop Grandin Boulevard near Pembina Highway.
In addition to the $1,228 fine, the driver is also facing a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.
Winnipeg police say speeding and distracted driving continue to be a problem on city roadways
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS