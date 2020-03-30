Manitoba driver faces massive fines after caught speeding in mom’s Mercedes

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man is facing more than $1,100 in fines after he was busted by Manitoba RCMP travelling at 142 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

He also had a driver’s licence that had expired in 2014.

RCMP said the man, who told them he was driving his mother’s Mercedes, was clocked by police on Highway 100 at Highway 330, and faces a ticket of $862 for speeding and $298 for driving without a valid licence.

On top of that, he faces a serious offence notice and an appointment with Manitoba Public Insurance.

Just before 8pm on Saturday, #rcmpmb saw this 26yo (in his mom’s Mercedes) blow through the 80kmh zone on #MBHwy100 at #MBHwy330 going 142kmh. His license expired in 2014. Fined $862 for speeding + $298 for driving w/o a valid drivers licence + serious offence notice. #noexcuses pic.twitter.com/yOZ6nna1s0 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 30, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

5:10 Winnipeg police say speeding and distracted driving continue to be a problem on city roadways Winnipeg police say speeding and distracted driving continue to be a problem on city roadways