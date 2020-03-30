Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Manitoba driver faces massive fines after caught speeding in mom’s Mercedes

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 4:42 pm
This driver was handed over $1,100 in fines for various offences.
This driver was handed over $1,100 in fines for various offences. RCMP Manitoba / Twitter

A 26-year-old man is facing more than $1,100 in fines after he was busted by Manitoba RCMP travelling at 142 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

He also had a driver’s licence that had expired in 2014.

READ MORE: Driver caught speeding was trying to dry off recently washed truck: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP said the man, who told them he was driving his mother’s Mercedes, was clocked by police on Highway 100 at Highway 330, and faces a ticket of $862 for speeding and $298 for driving without a valid licence.

On top of that, he faces a serious offence notice and an appointment with Manitoba Public Insurance.

Story continues below advertisement
Winnipeg police say speeding and distracted driving continue to be a problem on city roadways
Winnipeg police say speeding and distracted driving continue to be a problem on city roadways

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSpeedingRCMP ManitobaManitoba Public InsuranceMpiHighway speedingdriving without a licenseserious offense notice
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.