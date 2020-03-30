Manitoba driver faces massive fines after caught speeding in mom’s Mercedes

A 26-year-old man is facing more than $1,100 in fines after he was busted by Manitoba RCMP travelling at 142 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
He also had a driver’s licence that had expired in 2014.
RCMP said the man, who told them he was driving his mother’s Mercedes, was clocked by police on Highway 100 at Highway 330, and faces a ticket of $862 for speeding and $298 for driving without a valid licence.
On top of that, he faces a serious offence notice and an appointment with Manitoba Public Insurance.
