Coronavirus: Doug Ford admits daughters visited his home despite social distancing guidelines

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has admitted that his daughters visited his home recently, which appears to contradict the Ontario government’s physical distancing guidelines.

“We have the girls and the girls came over. There were six of us,” Ford said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

“Direct family, none of the husbands, boyfriends, no one came — just themselves.”

According to the province’s physical distancing guidelines, people should stay home as much as possible, limit home visits to people who you “must see,” and stay two metres away from anyone outside of your household.

Also, under the province’s emergency orders, gatherings of more than five people are also prohibited.

Global News asked the premier’s office if he took precautions and kept two metres away from his daughters, but did not get a direct answer.

“Thanks to our collective efforts, we are now in a position where we can start to plan to ease public health measures,” Ford spokesperson Ivana Yelich said in a follow-up statement.

“As we do, we continue to rely on Ontarians to use their best judgement when interacting with individuals from outside their household, e.g., staying six feet apart, ensuring people are symptom-free, and continuing to practice proper hygiene.”

Ford said it would be best to keep visits “with immediate family.”

“I wouldn’t get into the big gatherings,” Ford said.

“If we had our whole family, we’d have some 30-some-odd people. It just can’t happen. We just want to keep it with our immediate family, just for a little bit longer and I appreciate everyone’s cooperation.”

Ford said Ontario residents should remain extra cautious when considering to visit seniors.

“I really trust the judgement of the people of Ontario,” Ford said.

Dr. David Williams, the province’s chief medical officer of health, was asked about Ford’s comments Monday afternoon.

Williams reiterated the province’s official physical distancing guidelines and said if someone sees another person from outside of their household, they should remain two metres apart.

“We’re asking people to do their part to maintain the physical distancing at this stage,” he said.

“I think you have to do your part in that and wait until you get further direction from us.”

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said “mixed messages” are being sent.

“I think that just leads to confusion and creates uncertainty as to what people should and shouldn’t be doing,” Horwath said. Tweet This

“It’s pretty clear that if we’re still in this state of emergency and the health experts are still advising that we stay two metres distance and maintain only contact with your immediate household, then that’s what people should be doing.

“The premier made his own choices on the weekend. I had a lovely Mother’s Day with my son at home.”

