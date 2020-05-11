Revenu Québec releases details for essential worker financial benefits program

Send this page to someone via email

Details for Quebec’s financial incentive program to retain essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic were released on Monday.

Revenu Québec says eligible essential workers can begin the application process starting May 19 in order of their month of birth, so as to not overload the system.

The order will go as follows:

May 19: People born in January, February and March can apply

May 20: People born in April, May and June can apply

May 21: People born in July, August and September can apply

May 22: People born in October, November and December can apply

After which, Revenu Québec says all workers may apply regardless of their month of birth.

The incentive program was announced last month to assist workers that are deemed essential during the health crisis.

The program provides eligible workers $100 per week beginning March 15 extending up to 16 weeks. In addition to their regular wages, workers could receive $400 per month for a total of $1,600.

To be eligible, however, workers must earn between $5,000 & $26,500 per year. The government estimates up to 600,000 full time and part time workers could benefit for the financial assistance program.

Revenu Québec encourages eligible workers to begin the process as soon as possible on the Revenu Québec website.

