Crime

Scarborough man charged after 2 OPP officers assaulted in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 2:19 pm
According to OPP, the suspect also tried to stash a small bag of cocaine in the back seat of the police cruiser.
The Canadian Press

Huronia West OPP say a 21-year-old Scarborough man has been charged after two police officers were assaulted and the suspect tried to flee during the early morning hours of Saturday in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Just before 2 a.m., police say an officer stopped a driver on Mosley Street in Wasaga Beach. The driver refused to identify himself and assaulted the officer before trying to flee on foot, according to OPP.

READ MORE: Man charged with impaired driving after hitting pedestrian in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

The man was then confronted by another officer, who he also assaulted, police say.

Officers then arrested the man and searched his vehicle, where more than $3,600 in cash was found, police add.

According to OPP, the suspect also tried to stash a small bag of cocaine in the back seat of the police cruiser. When officers found out the suspect’s identity, they realized that he was also driving with a suspended licence.

READ MORE: Oakville man charged with drug trafficking following Wasaga Beach traffic stop, OPP say

Tyreque Ferron, 21, from Scarborough, Ont., was charged with obstructing a peace officer, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and driving while under suspension.

OPP say the two officers weren’t injured as a result of the incident.

Ferron is scheduled to appear in Collingwood court in September.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

