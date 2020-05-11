Reports of child abuse down, as B.C. advocates remind public of duty to report

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a increase in concerns over child abuse under the stay-at-home directives, but a substantial decrease in the number of cases being reported across the country.

That’s according to the BC Network of Child and Youth Advocacy Centres, which released a public service announcement on Monday to remind people about their legal duty to immediately report suspicions of child abuse.

“In a situation where you have a child living in a difficult situation and you add economic turmoil, you have to think their situation has worsened,” said Ginny Becker, executive director at the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna, which is a member of the provincial network.

“If you are concerned about a child being neglected, it your duty to follow your gut.”

The school system is often used to monitor children’s behaviour. Some schools are open to vulnerable kids, but many in B.C. have yet to return to the classroom.

Becker describing the current situation as a “perfect storm,” but said there are ways the public can help.

If you’re concerned about a child, call the Ministry of Children and Family Development at 1-800-663-9122. Find your advocacy centre here or call VictimLinkBC at 1-800-563-0808 or email VictimLinkBC@bc211.ca.

If you are a child and need help, call the ministry’s helpline at 310-1234.

For immediate help, call 911.

The B.C. government lists some signs of child abuse as unexplained bruises or fractures, lack of proper hygiene, clothing inappropriate for the weather, sudden onset of nightmares or bedwetting, and becoming anxious and fearful after being outgoing and friendly.

“This is common across the country right now. The reduction in reporting is quite alarming. It’s not like it’s not happening, it’s going underground right now,” Becker said.

“There is a pandemic of child abuse reporting expected after COVID-19.”