Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged following string of reported thefts from vehicles in Orillia, Coldwater, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 12:39 pm
OPP have charged a man following a string of reported thefts.
OPP have charged a man following a string of reported thefts. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 29-year-old man has been charged following a series of reported thefts from vehicles in Orillia and Coldwater, Ont., OPP say.

Last Tuesday, officers say unauthorized credit card transactions were made at an Orillia business and reported to police.

READ MORE: OPP investigating after man pulls knife on cyclist in Orillia

OPP say they obtained security footage that helped them identify the suspect. Two days later, a concerned citizen called police and reported seeing a man in Coldwater going vehicle to vehicle, checking the doors and looking inside.

Officers say they obtained a description of the suspect and found the man a short time later.

After a brief investigation, police say they determined that the man was the same suspect who had allegedly made unauthorized credit card transactions at the Orillia business.

Story continues below advertisement

Joseph Teschner, 29, from Coldwater, was subsequently charged with using credit card data, theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failure to comply with an undertaking and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

READ MORE: Driver charged after car loses wheel, hits other vehicle on Hwy. 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Teschner was released with a future court date.

Two days later, on Saturday, an employee at an Orillia business contacted police to report that a man was trying to purchase items with different cards that were suspected to be stolen.

Officers located Teschner and subsequently charged him again with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared in Newmarket court on Sunday, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Orillia family seeks answers after son killed in hit and run
Orillia family seeks answers after son killed in hit and run
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceOrilliaOrillia OPPOrillia CrimeColdwaterColdwater crimeColdwater theftsColdwater vehicle theftsOrillia fraud transactionsOrillia theftsOrillia vehicle thefts
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.