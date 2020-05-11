Man charged following string of reported thefts from vehicles in Orillia, Coldwater, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man has been charged following a series of reported thefts from vehicles in Orillia and Coldwater, Ont., OPP say.

Last Tuesday, officers say unauthorized credit card transactions were made at an Orillia business and reported to police.

OPP say they obtained security footage that helped them identify the suspect. Two days later, a concerned citizen called police and reported seeing a man in Coldwater going vehicle to vehicle, checking the doors and looking inside.

Officers say they obtained a description of the suspect and found the man a short time later.

After a brief investigation, police say they determined that the man was the same suspect who had allegedly made unauthorized credit card transactions at the Orillia business.

Joseph Teschner, 29, from Coldwater, was subsequently charged with using credit card data, theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failure to comply with an undertaking and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Teschner was released with a future court date.

Two days later, on Saturday, an employee at an Orillia business contacted police to report that a man was trying to purchase items with different cards that were suspected to be stolen.

Officers located Teschner and subsequently charged him again with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared in Newmarket court on Sunday, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

