Newfoundland and Labrador begins lifting some COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Newfoundland and Labrador is lifting some of the public health restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19 today.

The province is entering “alert level four” in its five-level reopening plan, allowing some businesses such as law firms and other professional services to reopen along with regulated child-care centres, with some restrictions.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: N.L. representatives hold session to pass pandemic-related legislation

Small gatherings for funerals, burials and weddings are also permitted with a limit of 10 people following physical distancing rules.

Municipal parks, golf courses and driving ranges can open and recreational hunting and fishing are permitted.

Officials are reminding people that the new rules do not allow for parties or other social gatherings.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: New research underway to screen for stress, burnout in Nova Scotia health-care workers

The province had 261 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. Three people have died and 244 have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement