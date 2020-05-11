Waterloo Region reports 8 new coronavirus cases, 1 death as case total hits 940

Send this page to someone via email

Eight more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus raising the total number of cases to 940, according to Waterloo Region Public Health.

In its daily update, the agency says that 14 more people have been cleared of the virus raising that total to 493 or 52 per cent of all cases.

This marks a fifth straight day that the number of cleared cases has outpaced the number of new cases in Waterloo Region.

A 15th resident of Trinity Village in Kitchener has suffered a COVID-19-related death raising the death toll at nursing homes in the area to 83.

Overall, 103 people in Waterloo Region have now suffered COVID-19-related deaths.

There were three new outbreaks declared at residential care homes in the area since Friday, raising the total number back to 12.

Two staff members at peoplecare Hilltop Manor in Cambridge, one resident at The Westhill Retirement Home in Waterloo and one resident of Chartwell Westmount in Kitchener have tested positive for the coronavirus.

There have been 535 cases connected to staff or residents of nursing homes in the region, with another 206 coming through community transmission, 159 through close contact and the final 40 cases are travel related.

Ontario reported 308 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 20,546.

Thirty-five new deaths were also reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,669.