Man injured after shooting in Stoney Creek: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his early 20s suffered a non-life-threatening lower-body injury after a shooting in Stoney Creek, Ont., on Monday morning, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators say officers responded to a report of a shooting incident at a residence just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of King Street West and Lake Avenue Drive.

The victim was found outside and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives believe the shooting was targeted and happened after the victim became involved in an altercation with an unknown party when he left the building.

The victim is not co-operating with police, according to investigators.

Police are canvassing the area and searching for security camera footage.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-2907 or 905-546-2955.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.