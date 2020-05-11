Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted in connection to deadly stabbing in Penbrooke Meadows: Calgary police

By Demi Knight and Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 8:35 am
Updated May 11, 2020 5:11 pm
Calgary police investigate deadly stabbing in Penbrooke Meadows
Calgary police homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly fight in the community of Penbrooke Meadows on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Calgary police have issued a second-degree murder warrant for a 25-year-old man in relation to a deadly fight that took place in the community of Penbrooke Meadows on Sunday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of 52 Street Southeast at around 10 p.m. for reports of a man in medical distress.

Calgary police investigate a deadly stabbing in the community of Penbrooke Meadows on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Calgary police investigate a deadly stabbing in the community of Penbrooke Meadows on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Global News

In a news release, police said the victim was severely injured when officers arrived at the scene and that the individual was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Police told Global News the victim was stabbed.

READ MORE: Bowness stabbing sends 1 man to Calgary hospital

After speaking with witnesses, investigators believe the incident took place in a parking lot outside of the 7-Eleven in the 5300 block of 8 Avenue Southeast.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday afternoon, police stated that officers had identified a suspect and search warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Shay Vincent Saddleback, of Calgary, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder, police said.

Police added that they believe the victim and the suspect knew each other and there is no risk to the public. Investigators are still working to determine the motive for the assault.

READ MORE: Man killed in Thursday shooting in Sunalta: Calgary police

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, and police said no information on the victim’s identity will be released until after the autopsy.

Anyone with information on Saddleback’s location is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgary Homicidefatal stabbingCalgary Stabbing7-ElevenCalgary Penbrooke MeadowsPenbrooke MeadowsCalgary fatal stabbingCalgary stabbing death
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.