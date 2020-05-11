Man wanted in connection to deadly stabbing in Penbrooke Meadows: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have issued a second-degree murder warrant for a 25-year-old man in relation to a deadly fight that took place in the community of Penbrooke Meadows on Sunday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of 52 Street Southeast at around 10 p.m. for reports of a man in medical distress.

Calgary police investigate a deadly stabbing in the community of Penbrooke Meadows on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Global News

In a news release, police said the victim was severely injured when officers arrived at the scene and that the individual was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Police told Global News the victim was stabbed.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators believe the incident took place in a parking lot outside of the 7-Eleven in the 5300 block of 8 Avenue Southeast.

On Monday afternoon, police stated that officers had identified a suspect and search warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Shay Vincent Saddleback, of Calgary, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder, police said.

Police added that they believe the victim and the suspect knew each other and there is no risk to the public. Investigators are still working to determine the motive for the assault.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, and police said no information on the victim’s identity will be released until after the autopsy.

Anyone with information on Saddleback’s location is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.