Man killed in Thursday shooting in Sunalta: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are searching for suspects after a shooting in the community of Sunalta on Thursday morning that killed one man.

Police said officers arrived at an apartment building in the 1600 block of 15 Street Southwest at around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Speaking to Global News, police said the victim, a man in his 20s, was shot while inside his vehicle.

Police said paramedics rushed the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries but he later died.

The victim will be identified once an autopsy has been completed, police said.

READ MORE: ASIRT investigates death of man in Calgary police custody

Police said they’re looking for a vehicle of interest seen leaving the scene, describing it as a white Dodge Caliber.

Story continues below advertisement

Police told Global News the shooting is believed to be a targeted attack and there is no risk to the public.

Police tape is blocking off a portion of 16ave and 15 st SW as this investigation continues pic.twitter.com/sKKQcBXY1l — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) April 9, 2020

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

– With files from Lauren Pullen