Bowness stabbing sends 1 man to Calgary hospital

Calgary police are investigating a stabbing in the community of Bowness on Monday that sent one man to hospital.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the 7600 block of 36 Avenue N.W. at around 7 a.m.

EMS said the victim was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre with serious but non-life-threatening injures.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

