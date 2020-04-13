Menu

Crime

Bowness stabbing sends 1 man to Calgary hospital

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 10:33 am
Calgary police are investigating a stabbing in Bowness.
Calgary police are investigating a stabbing in Bowness. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police are investigating a stabbing in the community of Bowness on Monday that sent one man to hospital.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the 7600 block of 36 Avenue N.W. at around 7 a.m.

READ MORE: Man killed in Thursday shooting in Sunalta: Calgary police

EMS said the victim was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre with serious but non-life-threatening injures.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

