Health

Head of U.S. National Guard receives conflicting coronavirus test results: officials

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 10, 2020 7:56 pm
The chief of the U.S. National Guard, which is at the leading edge of the domestic military response to the coronavirus, is in limbo after testing positive and negative in conflicting tests this weekend, officials said on Sunday.

One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that in addition to Gen. Joseph Lengyel from the National Guard, the Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday had come in contact with a family member who was coronavirus positive.

Gilday tested negative for the coronavirus but would quarantine himself as a precaution.

© 2020 Reuters
