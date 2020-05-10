5 new COVID-19 cases in London-Middlesex one day after zero new cases, deaths reported

Send this page to someone via email

London-Middlesex reported five new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, one day after it saw zero new cases and zero deaths.

The number of deaths remained the same Sunday, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

There are now 443 confirmed cases in the region, which includes 43 deaths and 295 recoveries, three more from Saturday.

The number of cases in senior care homes sits at 136, where 88 residents and 48 staff have tested positive for novel coronavirus, and 23 people have died. These numbers remain unchanged from the day before.

Chart on top: the number of COVID-19 cases by reported between January and May. Chart on bottom: cumulative cases of COVID-19 by reported date between January and May. MLHU

London’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and CEO of the MLHU, Dr. Chris Mackie told 980 CFPL Saturday the health unit is expecting additional cases and deaths in the upcoming weeks despite seeing a double-zero in cases and deaths Saturday.

So far, the city of London has seen 409 of the region’s reported cases, four more from the day before. Strathroy-Caradoc has seen 17 and Middlesex Centre has seen seven.

Elsewhere, North Middlesex and Thames Centre each have four cases, while Southwest Middlesex and Lucan-Biddulph each have one.

The total number of confirmed outbreaks remains unchanged at 18, of which 10 remain active, all but one of them at long-term care and retirement homes.

Outbreaks remain active at peopleCare Oakcrossing, Grand Wood Park, Horizon Place, Kensington Village Retirement, Kensington Village Long-Term Care Residence, Elmwood Place, Meadow Park Care Centre, Earls Court Village, Henley Place and Sisters of St. Joseph.

As of Sunday, University Hospital was treating ten COVID-19 patients with three in intensive care, one less than Saturday. Victoria Hospital was treating 13 patients, one less than Saturday, with two patients in intensive care.

Thirty-nine staff members have also had positive cases confirmed.

Provincially, Ontario reported 294 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 20,238.

It’s the lowest increase in cases since March 31, when 260 were reported.

Thirty-five new deaths were also reported on Sunday, raising the death toll to 1,634.

Close to 14,800 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 73 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 17,600 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 433,994. Over 14,800 cases are under investigation.

Nationally, Canada is seeing a total of 67,985 cases after 294 new cases were confirmed. The death count rose to 4,728 after 35 more were confirmed Sunday. The number of recoveries increased by 389 to 31,571.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported no change in COVID-19 numbers on Sunday compared to Saturday.

The total number of cases remains at 62 with 47 recoveries, or about 76 per cent of cases. The number of deaths remains at four.

Eleven cases remain active, SWPH says. Seven are in Oxford County, including three in Tillsonburg and two in Woodstock, while four are in Elgin County, including two each in Malahide and St. Thomas.

A chart from SWPH showing cumulative number of coronavirus tests completed from April 6 to May 7, along with per cent positivity. Southwestern Public Health

The total number of outbreaks remained unchanged at two, of which neither is active.

SWPH say 3,089 people have been tested in the region, 56 more than the day before. Close to 270 tests are pending results.

Huron and Perth

Health officials in Huron and Perth counties did not report any new cases or deaths on Sunday, but did report four additional recoveries.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 39.

The number of cases remains the same at 49, as does the death toll, at five.

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) say four of the deaths are linked to an ongoing outbreak at Greenwood Court in Stratford, where six residents and 10 staff have tested positive.

A chart from Huron Perth Public Health showing the number of active confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region on a given date, March 7 to May 8, 2020. . Huron Perth Public Health

Outbreaks also remain active at Blue Water Rest Home in Bluewater, Huronview in Huron East and Braemar Retirement Centre in North Huron.

Twenty-five of the region’s cases have been reported in Stratford, where officials say 20 people have recovered and four have died.

As of Sunday, 1,996 tests had been administered in Huron and Perth, with 93 tests pending results. More than 1,850 tests are marked as negative.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health is reporting one more death, six new cases of COVID-19 and three more recoveries.

This raises the total number of cases in the region to 200 with 136 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Details regarding the death have not yet been released.

One outbreak remains active — at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia, where four residents tested positive, including two who died earlier this week. Two staff are also confirmed positive.

This chart shows a timeline of the number of confirmed cases in Lambton by reported date between March 24 and May 9. Lambton Public Health

According to the health unit, long-term care and retirement home residents, and health-care workers account for at least 19 per cent and 14 per cent of cases, respectively.

The health unit say they’ve received 4,131 tests results Sunday.

According to Sarnia’s Bluewater Health hospital, seven COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital along with 11 who are suspected positive or are awaiting tests, one less than the day before.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca and Matthew Trevithick