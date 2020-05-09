Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after 3 people kidnapped, told to withdraw money: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 9, 2020 3:52 pm
Updated May 9, 2020 3:53 pm
Police released this photo of a suspect vehicle on Saturday, and said it has an Ontario licence plate with the number CLJA289.
Police released this photo of a suspect vehicle on Saturday, and said it has an Ontario licence plate with the number CLJA289. Handout / Durham Regional Police

Durham Regional Police say two people have been arrested and a suspect is outstanding after three people were kidnapped earlier this week.

Police said that on Thursday around 10 a.m., one of the victims was at a Pickering bank and reported that he had been kidnapped and told to withdraw money.

Officers arrived, at which point they located the victim, as well as a nearby suspect vehicle with two other victims inside, police said. Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.

A second vehicle was followed into Toronto before officers lost sight of it, police said.

Investigators allege a total of three victims in their 20s from St. Catharines — two men and a woman — were tied up and forced to withdraw money from their bank accounts in what was an “isolated incident and not a random act.” The victims were uninjured.

Durham police said they worked with Niagara officers on Friday to arrest a suspect in Niagara Falls who was ultimately released unconditionally, while a third suspect allegedly escaped from police at a Welland residence.

Police released a photo of a suspect vehicle on Saturday and said they are searching for a 25-year-old man from Toronto who is wanted on a number of charges, including break and enter and forcible confinement. Officers said they’re seeking a warrant for him and added that he should be “considered armed and dangerous.”

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Jonathan St. Louis of Toronto has been charged with break and enter, pointing a firearm and forcible confinement, among other offences in connection with the investigation.

St. Louis was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2528 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

CrimePickeringDurham Regional PoliceDurhamKidnappingNiagara policewellanddurham crimePickering Crime
