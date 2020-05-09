Suspect sought after 3 people kidnapped, told to withdraw money: Durham police

Durham Regional Police say two people have been arrested and a suspect is outstanding after three people were kidnapped earlier this week.

Police said that on Thursday around 10 a.m., one of the victims was at a Pickering bank and reported that he had been kidnapped and told to withdraw money.

Officers arrived, at which point they located the victim, as well as a nearby suspect vehicle with two other victims inside, police said. Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.

A second vehicle was followed into Toronto before officers lost sight of it, police said.

Investigators allege a total of three victims in their 20s from St. Catharines — two men and a woman — were tied up and forced to withdraw money from their bank accounts in what was an “isolated incident and not a random act.” The victims were uninjured.

Story continues below advertisement

Durham police said they worked with Niagara officers on Friday to arrest a suspect in Niagara Falls who was ultimately released unconditionally, while a third suspect allegedly escaped from police at a Welland residence.

Police released a photo of a suspect vehicle on Saturday and said they are searching for a 25-year-old man from Toronto who is wanted on a number of charges, including break and enter and forcible confinement. Officers said they’re seeking a warrant for him and added that he should be “considered armed and dangerous.”

3:18 Extended video of Toronto police arrest of suspect throwing rocks Extended video of Toronto police arrest of suspect throwing rocks

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Jonathan St. Louis of Toronto has been charged with break and enter, pointing a firearm and forcible confinement, among other offences in connection with the investigation.

St. Louis was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2528 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Investigators have arrested 2 out of the 3 suspects in a ongoing kidnapping incident which originated in the Niagara region. One party is still wanted. This was an isolated incident and at this time there is no immediate concerns for public safety. If you have any info please https://t.co/lmPoeGrd6A — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 9, 2020

Story continues below advertisement