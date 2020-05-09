Coronavirus: Goodwill Alberta opens donation program again but stores still closed to shoppers

Send this page to someone via email

Donations centres are reopening at Goodwill locations in Alberta, although shoppers will have to wait before getting their hands on thrifted treasures.

The organization began accepting no-contact donation dropoffs on Saturday.

Donation centers are back in operation but please be mindful of your health and safety. pic.twitter.com/d3N7VItxOk — Goodwill Alberta (@GoodwillAB) May 9, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Goodwill officials said the decision to begin taking donations again was made to try to keep people from throwing things away.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We diverted about 16 million kilograms from landfills last year and people are holding onto their items right now. If they’re not donating it or not holding onto it, it’s going to landfills. So this just gives people another option,” Doug Roxburgh, marketing manager with Goodwill Alberta, said.

Donations can be made by driving up and popping the trunk, and a Goodwill volunteer will collect them at a safe distance to follow COVID-19 precautions.

Goodwill has partnered with True North Environmental Solutions to help with sanitation of the items.

Volunteers and employees wear personal protective equipment through the process, officials said.

However, there is still no date set for when the stores will open to shoppers.

“We know the government said May 14… That doesn’t mean we are going to relaunch on May 14 with our thrift stores,” Roxburgh said. Tweet This

“We’re going to do it when we’re not only expected to meet expectations from [Alberta Health Services] and government officials but exceeding them, to ensure the health and well-being of our staff, volunteers [and] people who frequent Goodwill.”

1:57 Questions and confusion around Alberta’s relaunch strategy Questions and confusion around Alberta’s relaunch strategy

There are 24 Goodwill stores and donation centres across Alberta, including 12 in Edmonton and seven in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement