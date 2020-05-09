New online tool allows Edmontonians to access more COVID-19 statistics

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton has launched what it calls its news COVID-19 Data Dashboard to allow residents in Alberta’s capital to find more data related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online tool lets citizens access health data for the Edmonton zone, information on temporary shelter usage, coronavirus-related complaint figures, outcomes of peace officer patrols and information on business-related investigations.

READ MORE: Hinshaw encouraged by declining COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alberta

The free tool uses data compiled from public AHS and City of Edmonton sources and the city said most of the information is updated daily.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Users of the tool can see how tighter restrictions over the past several weeks correspond to some data trends, or how seasonal public actions may reveal other responses,” the city said in a news release on Friday. “For example, dogs off leash complaints should show a drop after May 1, which was when the city lifted the requirement for dogs to be on-leash.

Story continues below advertisement

“Conversely, garage sale complaints might grow in the coming weeks if residents choose to host garage sales despite public health restrictions.”

READ MORE: City of Edmonton eases more COVID-19 measures; relaunch plans to come next week

The city noted that because data collection relies on a number of sources, new information can be delayed by as much as 36 hours.

In the future, the city said the dashboard will include select data from the Edmonton Police Service which will be updated weekly.

Watch below: Some recent Global News videos about the COVID-19 crisis in Alberta.