Seattle to shut 20 miles of streets to most vehicles amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Almost 20 miles (32 kilometres) of Seattle streets will permanently close to most vehicles by the end of May, Mayor Jenny Durkan said Thursday.

The streets had been closed temporarily to provide more space for people to walk and bike at a safe distance during the coronavirus pandemic, The Seattle Times reported.

Now the closures will remain even after Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order is lifted.

The Seattle Department of Transportation will replace the temporary closure signs on the so-called Stay Healthy Streets with permanent markings, guiding drivers to other routes.

The program, which has rolled out in phases, has been implemented in the Aurora-Licton Springs, Ballard, Central District, West Seattle, Greenwood, Othello, Rainier Beach and Beacon Hill neighbourhoods.

Residents, delivery drivers, garbage and recycling workers and emergency response vehicles can continue to use the streets.

Story continues below advertisement

WATCH: Aired April 7, 2020) Stanley Park being closed to cars

2:08 Stanley Park being closed to cars Stanley Park being closed to cars

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart says the city is looking at closing some streets to vehicles to give pedestrians and cyclists more space for social distancing.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Earlier this month, the city worked with the park board to close Stanley Park to vehicle traffic as well as close eastbound lanes on Beach Avenue, along English Bay, from Hornby Street to Stanley Park Drive.

Calling the closures “incredibly successful,” Stewart said Wednesday that the changes are allowing more people stay active during the COVID-19 pandemic.