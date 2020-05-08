Menu

Health

Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total rises to 360

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 12:49 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford tells cottagers May long weekend ‘not the party weekend it’s been in the past’
WATCH: During a COVID-19 update on Thursday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford addressed individuals looking to visit cottages during the Victoria Day long weekend.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed seven new cases of novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 360, including 25 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford and Ramara, Ont., among those ranging in age between their 20s and 70s.

Two of the new cases are community-acquired, while two are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. The source of infection for the remainder of new cases has been labeled as “undetermined” or “under investigation.”

READ MORE: RVH in Barrie, Ont., now able to conduct rapid coronavirus testing on site

There are COVID-19 outbreaks at two long-term care facilities and four retirement homes in the region.

Three of the outbreaks are in Barrie, Ont., at Owen Hill Care Community, Allandale Station Retirement Residence and Whispering Pines Retirement Residence.

The other current outbreaks are at Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, Ont., Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, Ont., and Muskoka Traditions in Huntsville, Ont.

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s total cases, 62 are outbreak-related, while 184 people have recovered and 11 are hospitalized.

READ MORE: 477 new coronavirus cases, 63 deaths in Ontario as total case number rises to 19,598

Eighty people acquired COVID-19 through close contact with another positive case, while 128 cases have been community-acquired and 55 have been travel-related.

The source of infection for the remainder of cases has been labeled as “undetermined” or “under investigation.”

On Friday, Ontario reported 477 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 19,598, including 1,540 deaths.

