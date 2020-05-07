Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 7 2020 5:41pm 02:46 Coronavirus: Slow return to more normal retail life It’s a slow process but some more Ontario stores are opening in a limited way. As Sean O’Shea reports, that includes flower stores and other retailers that will be able to sell from the curb. Uber sees ride bookings recovering slowly, pins hopes on food delivery demand <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6918954/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6918954/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?