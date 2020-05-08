$200K in merchandise stolen from Lululemon store in downtown Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say an estimated $200,000 in merchandise was stolen from the Lululemon store in the Mission neighbourhood last month.

According to police, the theft happened during a break-and-enter at around midnight on Sunday, April 26.

Police said two men entered the store’s storage room and removed boxes filled with clothing and other items. The pair were captured on surveillance cameras.

The first suspect is described as 30-to-40 years old with a medium build, wearing a grey or black baseball hat, black balaclava, black zip-up hoodie with red trim on the inside, yellow and black gloves and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as having a medium build, wearing a grey and black hoodie with a New Orleans Saints logo on front, black pants and black and white shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

2:06 Vancouver police chief on rise of crime during coronavirus outbreak Vancouver police chief on rise of crime during coronavirus outbreak