20-year-old man charged in connection to shooting on busy Calgary roadway

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting on a busy roadway in northeast Calgary last month.

On April 26, police responded to a report of a vehicle getting shot at by an occupant of another car along 104 Avenue N.E., near Metis Trail.

Police said the suspect drove away from the incident but was later identified. On May 2, police said officers arrested the suspect and conducted search warrants on two vehicles and a house in Saddle Ridge.

At the time of arrest, police said the suspect was also carrying a Glock that was loaded with a modified high-capacity magazine.

Jaskaran Singh Sidhu is facing 31 charges, including the discharge of a firearm with intent to endanger life and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting, but added that officers are taking the incident very seriously.

“We are extremely lucky that no members of the public were injured during this shooting,” Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper said. Tweet This

“We are committed to ensuring that anyone who creates a risk to the safety of our community is held accountable.”

Sidhu is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.