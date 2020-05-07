Menu

Crime

Man arrested for impaired driving after allegedly fleeing from police, crashing into 2 Markham homes

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 11:02 pm
Updated May 7, 2020 11:03 pm
A vehicle crashed into two houses in Markham Thursday evening.
A vehicle crashed into two houses in Markham Thursday evening. Global News

York Regional Police say a man has been arrested for impaired driving after allegedly fleeing from officers and crashing into two Markham houses.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to Major Buttons Drive, near Ninth Line and Highway 7, at around 6 p.m. with multiple reports a white SUV crashed.

The spokesperson said officers tried to stop the vehicle a short time before the crash, but it took off at a high rate of speed.

They said officers didn’t try to pursue the SUV as it’s not the service’s “practice” to chase a vehicle where it’s suspected the driver is impaired.

The spokesperson said emergency crews began receiving the collision reports.

York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle speaks with Global News about 2019 impaired driving statistics
York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle speaks with Global News about 2019 impaired driving statistics

Police said the SUV crashed into the corner of a garage at a house and a vehicle before colliding into a second garage.

The driver reportedly had minor injuries and the spokesperson said the driver was arrested for impaired driving.

As of Thursday night, it was unclear if charges were laid.

