Man arrested for impaired driving after allegedly fleeing from police, crashing into 2 Markham homes

York Regional Police say a man has been arrested for impaired driving after allegedly fleeing from officers and crashing into two Markham houses.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to Major Buttons Drive, near Ninth Line and Highway 7, at around 6 p.m. with multiple reports a white SUV crashed.

The spokesperson said officers tried to stop the vehicle a short time before the crash, but it took off at a high rate of speed.

They said officers didn’t try to pursue the SUV as it’s not the service’s “practice” to chase a vehicle where it’s suspected the driver is impaired.

The spokesperson said emergency crews began receiving the collision reports.

Police said the SUV crashed into the corner of a garage at a house and a vehicle before colliding into a second garage.

The driver reportedly had minor injuries and the spokesperson said the driver was arrested for impaired driving.

As of Thursday night, it was unclear if charges were laid.