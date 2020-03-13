Suspected impaired driver in York Region claims he had COVID-19 symptoms, police say

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a man who claimed to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is being investigated for impaired driving.

Sgt. Andy Pattenden told Global News in a statement that officers were called by a resident just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

He said the resident reported that they believed the driver was impaired and ended up following the accused to a parking lot near Weston and Langstaff roads in Vaughan.

“(The) male started complaining that he had symptoms of COVID-19,” Pattenden said.

“He was transported to Mackenzie Health where he refused to provide a breath sample.”

Pattenden said the investigation is ongoing. As of Friday night, it wasn’t clear if the accused was indeed tested for COVID-19.

As of Friday morning, there were 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Thanks to portable equipment, trained breath techs and our highly qualified friends at @MackenzieHealth, our driver can get his breath and COVID-19 tests in the same room. That's customer service. #YRPRideAlong #onestopshop pic.twitter.com/WwPrZzuB3W — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 14, 2020