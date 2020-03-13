Suspected impaired driver in York Region claims he had COVID-19 symptoms, police say

York Regional Police say a man who claimed to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is being investigated for impaired driving.
Sgt. Andy Pattenden told Global News in a statement that officers were called by a resident just after 5 p.m. on Friday.
He said the resident reported that they believed the driver was impaired and ended up following the accused to a parking lot near Weston and Langstaff roads in Vaughan.
“(The) male started complaining that he had symptoms of COVID-19,” Pattenden said.
“He was transported to Mackenzie Health where he refused to provide a breath sample.”
Pattenden said the investigation is ongoing. As of Friday night, it wasn’t clear if the accused was indeed tested for COVID-19.
As of Friday morning, there were 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.
