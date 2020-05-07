Kelowna, B.C. woman sentenced for attack on high school students that was caught on video

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old Kelowna woman who pleaded guilty to several charges in connection with a bizarre attack on a group of teens last winter has been sentenced for her actions in the crime.

Linsdey Anne Smith was a passenger in a stolen Acura on Dec. 10, 2019 that was seen on bystander cellphone video ramming a stationary vehicle occupied by at least two teens.

The teens had gathered near Gulley Road in Kelowna, what they said is a lunch-hour routine, when the stolen vehicle approached the group on the rural road.

Smith showered the teens with pepper spray. The teens were also allegedly threatened with a baseball bat.

As RCMP were being called to the scene, the suspect vehicle attempted to flee by broad-siding a vehicle in its path.

Kelowna RCMP eventually caught up with the suspect vehicle on Highway 33 and arrested Smith and Jonathan Pictin, the alleged driver.

The pair were charged with 22 criminal offences including forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, mischief, theft, flight from police and possession of both stolen property and drugs.

Smith pleaded guilty to six of the charges as well as a charge of breaching her bail conditions, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

She was sentenced to time served, 97 days, plus an extra day in jail and placed on probation for 18 months.

The judge ordered Smith to provide a DNA sample and has been banned from possessing firearms for 10 years.

Her co-accused, a 30-year-old Kelowna man known to police, remains in custody and will be back in B.C. Provincial Court in Kelowna on May 14.