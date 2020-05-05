West Kelowna man facing charges after allegedly breaking into local business, fleeing with stolen property

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan man is facing multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a West Kelowna business last week and fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, officers were called to the 2600 block of Compass Court on April 30, at 6:30 a.m.

There, police say officers determined that a lone male suspect had smashed a window of the business and stole more than $7,000 in merchandise before fleeing in a GMC Yukon.

“Investigation led to the arrest of a man several kilometres away, and the recovery of a GMC Yukon, which had been reported stolen a few days before,” police said in a press release, adding officers also recovered some of the stolen merchandise.

RCMP say charges have been approved against Gary Engedahl, 49, of West Kelowna, who was arrested and has since been released from custody.

Story continues below advertisement

An online court search shows that Engedahl is facing charges of breaking and entering, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possessing break-in instruments.

READ MORE: West Kelowna man arrested following alleged residential break and enter

His next court appearance will be July 3 in Kelowna. On the same day, Engedahl will also be facing unrelated charges of driving while prohibited and identity documents that stem from Nov. 18.

Anyone with any information regarding the break and enter is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.