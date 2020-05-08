Kingston, Ont., businesses show their appreciation for front-line workers

Send this page to someone via email

We’ve had numerous examples of people giving back to front-line workers during COVID-19, and now we have more.

The bottom line: it’s all about appreciation — helping those that help others. And that’s what’s happening at a couple of Midas stores in Kingston.

Jeff Hall is the owner/operator.

“We just wanted to do something that was special that made them feel special and maybe make their day a little easier,” Hall said.

Hall is offering free oil changes to doctors, nurses and front-line workers at hospitals and retirement homes in Kingston. He says they’ve been doing it for almost three weeks now.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We started April 17 and we did 38 at the Gardiners Road location and we did 29 at Princess Street,” Hall said. “And then May — it just seems to get a little busier every day.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:41 Trent Valley Lodge Nursing Home “goes above and beyond” for their residents Trent Valley Lodge Nursing Home “goes above and beyond” for their residents

For Hall and his employees, busy is good — and it’s also rewarding. He says he’s seen so many local businesses dig in and help out and wished they’d started earlier.

Speaking of giving back, folks from the Holiday Country Manor in Battersea showed up at the Fairmount Retirement Home near Sunbury to help feed workers as well as Frontenac Paramedic members on Thursday.

READ MORE: Kingston region officials ask province for more flexibility during coronavirus pandemic

Core Lee is an owner/operator and chef at Holiday Country Manor.

“We appreciate all the work that the front-line workers do, we don’t realize that,” Lee said. “We thought we could contribute somehow by providing a nice, special lunch, a lasagna lunch.

“Lasagna, caesar salad and some garlic bread. It’s just a small token of appreciation.”

1:22 Residents in Kingston’s east end applaud essential workers Residents in Kingston’s east end applaud essential workers

Showing appreciation to those that are currently sacrificing to keep us safe. Both Hall and Lee were modest about their endeavours, saying that’s what community is all about.