Saskatchewan organizations develop Getting Out Guide for domestic violence victims

Three Saskatchewan organizations have come together and developed an educational guide for those dealing with domestic violence.

STOPS to Violence, along with the Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan (PATHS) and the Saskatchewan SPCA created The Getting Out Guide.

The Getting Out Guide bases itself on experiences of people who have left violent and abusive relationships, now living violence-free lives.

The guide addresses recognizing the signs of abusive behaviour, using technology safely, and plans for leaving a violent situation.

PATHS executive director Jo-Anne Dusel says the guide is especially helpful during a time where people are encouraged to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic. She highlights the importance of people knowing there is always somewhere to go.

“We want people to know that if home is not safe, there are safe places to go,” Dusel said. “Domestic violence shelters are still open.”

The guide provides information on how to access shelters and other community supports.

It also touches on animals and the risks they face in a violent home. In some cases, pets are the reason why victims find it impossible to leave.

“Research shows that the victims of intimate partner and family violence may stay in a dangerous situation rather than leave without their pets,” said Sandra Anderson, Saskatchewan SPCA program director.

The Getting Out Guide can found at www.violencelink.ca/GO.