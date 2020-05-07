Coronavirus: Made-in-B.C. ‘adsolation’ commercial draws Ryan Reynolds’ attention

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C.-based video company is making the most of its time at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

One Peak Creative in Kelowna says it is challenging itself to produce, film and edit one video a day featuring a commercial product.

One of the latest videos by the three-person ad agency is about a gin company, and it grabbed the attention of Vancouver-born movie star Ryan Reynolds.

So this cool production company @onepeakcreative have been doing daily ads called #Adsolation. Yesterday, they made one of a certain gin brand and holy moses. 🇨🇦👏👏 pic.twitter.com/lphvPYJa3B — Aviation American Gin (@AviationGin) May 2, 2020

“Being a creative video agency, our job requires us to be in the room with a lot of different people to help tell visual stories,” said One Peak Creative co-owner and videographer Conair Fair.

“When [the pandemic] happened, and social distancing came into effect, it made basically impossible to do our jobs.”

Fair said it was stressful at first, but then after quarantining for three weeks, but he and company partners Glen and Meg Jackson came up with the idea of ‘adsolation’ — creating one-day commercials to keep them from going stir crazy while also keeping their video skills sharp.

“We have all our camera gear, we don’t have subjects to shoot, but there’s the three of us and a bunch of stuff to shoot in our house,” said Fair.

“What if we created a new ad, every single day, just for fun, post it at 8 p.m. [to Instagram], see what people think and see how we could have fun with it.”

For the past 14 days, One Peak Creative has been busy creating those ads.

But during Day 10, they decided to do a video about Aviation Gin.

“The Aviation Gin ad was interesting because we’ve all been really big fans of not only Ryan Reynolds, but also his brand, Aviation Gin,” said Fair, “and the creative ads they do.”

Fair said Aviation Gin ads are funny and witty, “and Ryan is such a great Canadian character. He seems like a down-to-Earth guy. So we watched one of his videos for Aviation Gin and it’s called failed slogans.

“We wanted to take one of those failed slogans and see how we could use it to make a new ad.”

So One Peak created a Bonnie-and-Clyde concept.

Fair said they “went to bed and at 6 a.m.. my partners, Glen and Meg ran into my room and they’re like ‘You’ll never guess what happened! Ryan commented, Blake commented, Aviation commented.’

“It kind of felt like being a kid on Christmas; it was incredible.”

Reynolds’ comment said: “First off, how in the absolute gin-jumping hell did you pull this off?!? Incredible work. We may have to hire you. Or kidnap you? We’re still figuring it out.” Tweet This

One Peak, which started in Vancouver five years ago before moving to Kelowna two years ago, has also created mock ads for Destination B.C., B.C. SPCA, Tide laundry, Turbo Tax Canada, Converse and Lululemon

Fair said “the response has been incredible. Adsolation is definitely something we’d like to keep going. I think after this first month, we’ll take a week off.”

