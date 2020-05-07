Nine new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, bringing local total to 353

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed nine new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 353, including 25 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Essa, Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Ramara. According to the health unit, one of the new cases is outbreak-related, while two are community-acquired and one is travel-related. The source of infection for the remainder of the new cases has been labelled as “undetermined” or “under investigation.”

There are COVID-19 outbreaks at two long-term care facilities and four retirement homes in the region. Three of the outbreaks are in Barrie, Ont., at Owen Hill Care Community, Allandale Station Retirement Residence and Whispering Pines Retirement Residence. An additional outbreak at the Woods Park Care Centre was declared to be over on Wednesday.

The other current outbreaks are at Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, Ont., Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, Ont., and Muskoka Traditions in Huntsville, Ont.

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s total cases, 62 are outbreak-related, while 178 people have recovered and 13 are hospitalized.

Seventy-eight people acquired COVID-19 through close contact with another positive case, while 124 cases have been community-acquired and 55 have been travel-related.

The source of infection for the remainder of cases has been labelled as “undetermined” or “under investigation.”

On Thursday, Ontario reported 399 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 19,121, including 1,477 deaths.