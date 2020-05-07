Menu

Crime

Youth charged with attempted murder following stabbing near Bobcaygeon: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 12:21 pm
Updated May 7, 2020 12:23 pm
OPP investigating reported stabbing near Bobcaygeon
WATCH: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a reported stabbing near Bobcaygeon on Tuesday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say they have charged a youth with attempted murder following an altercation near Bobcaygeon, Ont., on Tuesday night.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call in the area of Kawartha Lakes Road 8 and East Beehive Road, just five kilometres east of the village of Bobcaygeon, for reports of an altercation between two youths.

One of the two was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and then airlifted to a Toronto hospital via Ornge air ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, OPP said.

Ornge told Global News Peterborough they were contacted for a “stabbing incident.”

READ MORE: Teen airlifted to Toronto-area hospital following stabbing near Bobcaygeon: OPP

The second youth was taken into custody.

On Thursday, OPP said the youth was charged with attempt to commit murder.

Story continues below advertisement

The youth appeared in court in Lindsay on Wednesday. No details were provided.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the accused and the victim cannot be identified.

