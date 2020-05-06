Teen airlifted to Toronto-area hospital following stabbing near Bobcaygeon: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a reported stabbing involving teens near Bobcaygeon, Ont., on Tuesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., police say officers and paramedics were called to the area of County Road 8 and East Beehive Road, just six kilometres west of Bobcaygeon, following reports that two teenagers had been involved in an altercation and one was seriously injured.

Ornge air ambulance confirmed to Global News that it was contacted to respond to a “stabbing incident.”

On Wednesday morning, OPP said one youth was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., and later airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital via an Ornge air ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were released.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

More to come.

