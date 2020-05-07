Menu

Politics

Coronavirus: Premier Pallister to give update on latest measures Thursday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 10:01 am
Manitoba premier Brian Pallister speaks to media after the tabling of his party's provincial budget was filibustered by the opposition NDP at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Manitoba has announced that licensed daycares and preschools are being closed end of day Friday to help fight the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
John Woods/The Canadian Press

Premier Brian Pallister will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to give an update on the latest coronavirus measures in the province.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

On Wednesday, the premier announced Manitoba will match all money raised for post-secondary scholarships and bursaries through the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Manitoba to match scholarship, bursary donations during coronavirus

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

 

 

