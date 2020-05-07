Man charged after allegedly threatening to shoot construction worker in London

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., have charged a 33-year-old man with assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm after an alleged incident involving construction workers completing road repair on Dundas Street between Rectory and Lyle streets.

According to police, two construction workers began removing a chain-link fence at the back of a property on Dundas Street at roughly 7:15 a.m. Tuesday when a man “became involved in a verbal altercation” with one of the construction workers and threatened them.

Ten minutes later, police allege the suspect returned to the window of a residence on Dundas Street with what looked like a rifle, pointed the gun at the worker and threatened to shoot him.

Police say a 911 call was placed, and the suspect, a 33-year-old London man, was arrested. At the residence, police reportedly seized a pellet gun and pellets.

The suspect was released from custody and is due in court on July 30.