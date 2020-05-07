Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after allegedly threatening to shoot construction worker in London

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 7, 2020 10:06 am
London police have charged a man following an alleged incident involving construction workers on Dundas Street.
London police have charged a man following an alleged incident involving construction workers on Dundas Street. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Police in London, Ont., have charged a 33-year-old man with assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm after an alleged incident involving construction workers completing road repair on Dundas Street between Rectory and Lyle streets.

READ MORE: 3 new construction zones in London, Ont., set to impact traffic Monday

According to police, two construction workers began removing a chain-link fence at the back of a property on Dundas Street at roughly 7:15 a.m. Tuesday when a man “became involved in a verbal altercation” with one of the construction workers and threatened them.

Ten minutes later, police allege the suspect returned to the window of a residence on Dundas Street with what looked like a rifle, pointed the gun at the worker and threatened to shoot him.

READ MORE: Pellet gun located, man charged after citizen reports possible weapon — London police

Police say a 911 call was placed, and the suspect, a 33-year-old London man, was arrested. At the residence, police reportedly seized a pellet gun and pellets.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was released from custody and is due in court on July 30.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceLondon crimeRiflePellet GunRoad RepairConstruction WorkersLondon AssaultLondon constructionLondon threatman threatens to shoot construction workersthreaten to shoot
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.