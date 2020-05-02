3 new construction zones in London, Ont., set to impact traffic starting May 4

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., is kicking off the start of May with a few construction projects that will affect roads, traffic, pedestrians and cyclists.

The City of London announced Saturday construction for three important infrastructure renewal projects will all begin on Monday, May 4.

In a statement, the city said construction crews will be taking “extra care and precaution to ensure the safety of our community and our crews during these times.”

Pedestrians passing through are reminded to look for signage onsite related to COVID-19 physical distancing requirements.

Access to businesses will remain open during construction, according to the city.

Dundas Street (Old East Village)

Starting Monday, Dundas will be closed to traffic between English and Rectory for sewer, water main and landscape improvement as part of the Dundas Street (Old East Village) Infrastructure Renewal Project.

During this time, drivers and cyclists will be able to access Dundas Street off of Rectory Street to head east only. The intersection of English and Dundas Streets will be completely closed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained, and cyclists are reminded to dismount to pass through the construction zone.

A signed detour route will be in place on King Street for traffic heading east, and on Queens Avenue for traffic heading west.

The London Transit Commission (LTC) says certain city bus routes will take detours in this area.

The City says the construction is set to wrap up by the end of August.

Starting Monday, work will begin on Dundas Street, between English Street and Rectory Street. City of London

Richmond Street

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Richmond Street will close between King Street and York Street as part of London’s multi-phase downtown sewer separation.

Significant sewer upgrades are set to take place.

Pedestrians and cyclists will have access to navigate in the construction zone.

A signed detour route will be in place on Wellington Street for traffic heading north, and on Clarence Street for traffic heading south.

The LTC says a few buses will take detours during the construction period.

According to the city, construction is set to complete by early July.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, work will begin on Richmond Street, between King Street and York Street. City of London

Hamilton, Egerton, and Trafalgar

Beginning Monday, Hamilton Road will be closed east of Egerton Street. Egerton Street will also be closed north and south of Hamilton Road.

These closures are part of the infrastructure renewal project that’s taking place at the intersection of Hamilton Road, Egerton Street and Trafalgar Street.

Pedestrians will have access to navigate in the construction zone.

A signed detour route will be in place on Hamilton Road diverting eastbound traffic onto Trafalgar Street.

Those heading west from Highbury Avenue should consider using Trafalgar Street, the city said.

The LTC says certain bus routes will be affected and will take detours.

Construction is set to finish by early August, according to the city.

Beginning Monday, Hamilton Road will be closed east of Egerton Street. Egerton Street will also be closed north and south of Hamilton Road. City of London