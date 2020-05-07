Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 7

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

399 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in Ontario as total case number rises to 19,121

Ontario reported 399 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 19,121 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,477, as 48 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 13,569 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 71 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 60.8 per cent of all cases in the province.

Sidewalk Labs announces it will no longer pursue Toronto waterfront development

Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs announced that it will no longer be pursuing the long-criticized Toronto waterfront development, after spending years and millions of dollars on the proposal.

Story continues below advertisement

Dan Doctoroff, Sidewalk Labs CEO, confirmed the company is walking away from the smart city project in a press release on Thursday, saying due to world events, it became too difficult to make the project “financially viable” without sacrificing key parts of the project.

Canadian Armed Forces says about 265 personnel in GTA long-term care homes

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Canadian Armed Forces says roughly 265 medical and support personnel are now serving five long-term care homes across the Greater Toronto Area.

The homes include Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke, Altamont Care Community in Scarborough, Hawthorne Place in North York, Orchard Villa in Pickering and Holland Christian Homes Grace Manor in Brampton.

The military personnel have been in long-term care homes since April 28.

Mount Pleasant Cemetery reopens Thursday, but closed on Mother’s Day

A spokesperson for the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto says they are reopening their gates starting Thursday, but will be closed on Mother’s Day.

“The decision to remain closed on Mother’s Day was a difficult one and one that the Bereavement Authority of Ontario is recommending all cemeteries in Ontario follow,” the spokesperson told Global News in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know how important Mother’s Day is to the families we serve. It is also the busiest visitation day for our cemeteries, drawing large crowds,” the statement continued.

The cemetery will be open for visitors Monday to Saturday between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday’s from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (excluding Mother’s Day).

“The fight against COVID-19 is not over and we must remain diligent to ensure everyone is practicing proper physical distancing and taking all safety precautions as we gradually move towards the pre-COVID-19 norms.”

Mississauga long-term care home experiencing large COVID-19 outbreak

A spokesperson for Camilla Care Community in Mississauga confirmed to Global News that it was experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

There are currently 62 residents who have tested positive for the virus and 34 staff members in isolation. To date, 43 residents and 10 staff members have recovered.

However, 48 residents have died after testing positive for the virus.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families for their loss. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones at this time,” a statement from the home read.

“We are grateful for the support of Trillium Health Partners who are providing additional resources and expertise and, together with public health authorities, are helping to proactively test all residents and team members.”

Story continues below advertisement