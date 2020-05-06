Canada reports 189 more deaths, more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported an additional 1,450 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, including 189 more deaths.

Wednesday’s numbers — which were tallied by Global News from both numbers released by provincial and federal health authorities — brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada to 63,485.

As of May 6, the country’s death toll from the virus reached at least 4,232, with cases in Ontario and Quebec once again making up the brunt of Canada’s new infections.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 412 new cases and 68 more deaths, bringing its provincial total and death toll to 18,722 and 1,492, respectively.

A total of 13,222 people have since recovered from the disease caused by the virus, however, accounting for 70.6 per cent of all cases.

Quebec, which remains the epicentre of Canada’s COVID-19 outbreak, announced an additional 112 deaths linked to the virus on Wednesday, alongside 910 more cases.

As of May 6, the province’s total cases and deaths account for more than half of Canada’s, with 34,327 cases and 2,150 deaths.

New cases were also announced by all the other provinces except for P.E.I., Newfoundland and Labrador and Canada’s Northern territories.

British Columbia’s government outlined its plan today to reopen the province in steps, starting with an easing of measures beginning as early as mid-May.

