Coronavirus: 2 more cases announced for Interior Health region, total now 179

The province announced two more cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region on Wednesday.

Overall, there are now 179 cases, up from 177 on Tuesday and 175 on Saturday.

The province also announced 23 cases across the province, pushing B.C.’s total to 2,255, and three new deaths — one in the Vancouver Island health region and two in the Vancouver Coastal health region.

To date, there have been 124 deaths in B.C. because of COVID-19.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases elsewhere throughout B.C:

Vancouver Coastal Health region: 852 (previous day: 849).

Fraser Health region: 1,046 (previoius day: 1,031).

Vancouver Island Health region: 124 (previous day: 124).

Northern B.C. Health region: 54 (previous day: 51).

The province also said there were no new long-term care or assisted-living facility outbreaks in the last day.

According to the province, 17 facilities and five acute-care units have active outbreaks, with outbreaks now declared over at 17 other care facilities.

Further, it said 1,494 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

“Of the total COVID-19 cases, 74 individuals are hospitalized, and 19 of those are in intensive care,” said the province.

“The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.”

According to a website tracking COVID-19, there were 3,656,644 cases as of 3 p.m., on Wednesday.

The U.S. had the most cases at 1,223,419, and was followed by Spain (220,325), Italy (214,457), the United Kingdom (202,356) and France (174,224). Canada was 12th at 64,560.