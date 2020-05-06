Menu

Health

More cruise lines cancel Alaskan summer sailings over coronavirus concerns

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 6, 2020 6:09 pm
FILE - In a Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, Carnival Cruise ships are docked at the Port of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. Carnival Cruise Lines says it plans to gradually resume cruising in North America in August, nearly five months after it halted operations due to the new coronavirus. Sailings will begin on Aug. 1 with eight ships setting off from Galveston, Texas; Miami; and Port Canaveral, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File).
Two additional cruise lines said Wednesday they are cancelling sailings to Alaska this summer, citing travel and other restrictions linked to coronavirus concerns.

Princess Cruises and Holland America Line had previously announced sharply reduced plans for voyages to and tours in Alaska.

Earlier this week, Carnival Cruise Line announced it was cancelling trips to Alaska this year. Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line fall under the Carnival Corp. umbrella.

READ MORE: 148 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship docked in Japan: official

Mike Tibbles, with Cruise Lines International Association Alaska, said by email that the state faces a loss of 479 voyages — or 80 per cent of expected sailings — with a passenger capacity of more than 955,000 because of ship cancellations.

Tourism is a significant industry in Alaska. Some small communities swell in size with visitors during the typically bustling summer season.

Messages seeking comment were left for an official with the Alaska Travel Industry Association.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
