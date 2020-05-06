Caring Hearts in Regina offers free self-care programming amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Caring Hearts in Regina is introducing free online programming focused on resiliency and self-care amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The eight-week-long program targets essential service providers and shows them ways to address any feelings of anxiety.

“If these problems are left unaddressed, they can lead to increased anxiety and worry, which will only compound the situation that we’re dealing with right now,” said Shelley Svedahl, Caring Hearts executive director.

“We hope that this program will provide a sense of hope.”

It will provide access to weekly live webinars, question and answer sessions, tips on self-care and resiliency building.

“There will be toolkit online and it will remain online that people can use at any time. We hope by promoting it on social media that we can increase awareness,” Svedahl said.

She said it’s important for those frontline workers to understand the risks during the pandemic and more importantly knowing there resources available.

“It’s about recognizing that health-care professionals, for example, do have the skill set to deal with health-related issues, but sometimes do not have the skills to deal with what they are being called upon right now,” Svedahl said.

“This is an opportunity to help them build some resilience and have an understanding where they’re at so they can remain strong, have a sense of hope and take care of their families and themselves.”

The program does not require registration. Further information can be found on Caring Heart’s website and social media pages.

