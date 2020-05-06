Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

One coronavirus death, 16 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 3:02 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario to allow select non-essential businesses to reopen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Wednesday the gradual reopening of select non-essential businesses to begin at the end of this week, from nurseries and garden centres this Friday, hardware and safety supply stores on Saturday, and retail stores with street entrances will be allowed to open for curbside pickup only starting Monday.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed one additional coronavirus-related death and 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local case count to 344, including 24 deaths.

Four of the new cases are outbreak-related in Barrie, Ont., which is currently experiencing outbreaks at two long-term care facilities and two retirement homes — the Woods Park Care Centre, Owen Hill Care Community, Allandale Station Retirement Residence and Whispering Pines Retirement Residence.

READ MORE: Tourism Barrie faces economic difficulty amid coronavirus crisis

The local health unit is also reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, Ont., Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, Ont., Muskoka Traditions in Huntsville, Ont., and an unidentified group home in the region.

The new COVID-19 cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Clearview, Collingwood, Innisfil, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach. Five of them are community-acquired, while one of them is a result of close contact with another positive case.

Story continues below advertisement

The source of infection for the remainder of the new cases has been labelled as “undetermined” or “under investigation.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s total cases, 60 are outbreak-related, while 175 people have recovered and seven are hospitalized.

READ MORE: 412 new coronavirus cases, 68 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 18,722

Seventy-seven acquired COVID-19 through close contact with another positive case, while 118 cases have been community-acquired and 54 have been travel-related.

The source of infection for the remainder of cases has been labelled as “undetermined” or “under investigation.”

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 412 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 18,722, including 1,429 deaths.

More to come.

Coronavirus outbreak: What is the economic impact of extending Ontario’s emergency order?
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitMuskoka COVID-19Muskoka coronavirusSimcoe MuskokaSimcoe COVID-19Simcoe coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.